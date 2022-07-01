ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

The Dive pop-up kitchen brings new concept to Sioux Falls; owners hoping to grow venture

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgrdq_0gRtAynZ00

Nine months ago, retired substitute teacher and football coach Jeff Von Holtum never would have thought about starting a restaurant, but when his old military friend, Allen Wright, reached out to him with the idea, he went for it.

The two hadn't even hung out in nearly three years, and now they run The Dive out of a pop-up kitchen in the Gaslight Lounge on 12th Avenue.

“When we saw the Gaslight had a kitchen open for rent, we jumped on it,” Wright said.

That was at the end of January. By Valentine's Day, The Dive was up and running.

More: The ultimate 'hidden gems' things to do list in South Dakota even locals may have missed

"It just kind of happened," Von Holtum said.

Since then, business has been going well, they said, but they’re already looking at ways to add to the adventure.

Not your average dive bar food

Pop-up restaurants are not a new concept, but it is new for Sioux Falls.

“You just pop-up, you’re there, and you leave,” Wright said. “There's something unique about it. It's very short-lived and ever-evolving.”

More: Silencer Central opens newly renovated headquarters in Sioux Falls

A dive bar is typically described as being a small, inexpensive, old-style bar with sub-par food, but Wright says that’s not the case here.

While the prices are still relatively average, The Dive features homemade burgers, chicken, chislic, sandwiches, and appetizers. Von Holtum called it authentic, all-American food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jnov5_0gRtAynZ00

Their goal is to keep items on the menu as fresh as possible, like having locally-grown mushrooms dipped in beer batter (a fan-favorite) and bacon they skinned themselves.

“We’re providing an experience you can’t get anywhere else – from a dive bar, anyway,” Wright said. “Our main reason for doing it this way is so we don’t get bored and so we can challenge ourselves,” he added.

All of the sauces are also homemade, including the classic ketchup and specialties like their remoulade sauce. Their next step is to start selling their sauces, which has been a popular ask by the customers.

Spreading the word via food trailer

Because Gaslight doesn’t scream “family friendly,” said Von Holtum, the two are trying to get the word out about The Dive and attract people there.

That includes going to events like Highball, Pride and the Meadowlands festival in Alexandria. They’ve been pulling the trailer with the truck, but they haven’t decided to go all in with a food truck yet.

“We’re baby-stepping it right now,” Von Holtum said. “We’re trying to make a good and fun environment for people to come to and give them a taste of our food.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJiOZ_0gRtAynZ00

They’ll also be at WoodGrain Brewery on July 8 and 22, the Four Winds Music Festival in Sioux City July 29 and 30, and Food Truck Mondays at Dells Auto in August.

On October 1, they’ll bring their trailer to a disc golf tournament, which Wright is really excited for.

“It’s an untapped market,” he said. “I feel like that’d be a lot of fun since I’m really into disc golf, and that’s what this is all about – doing something that’s fun.”

More: Looking for a new workout near Sioux Falls? Try goat yoga on this Garretson farm

Learning and growing with new locations, themed events

Von Holtum loves cooking for other people, but he didn’t have the experience Wright did, as the former head chef at Monks, so Wright’s been teaching him more about cooking.

“There are a lot of things I’ve had to learn since I’d never been in the industry before, but that’s another reason we get along,” Von Holtum said. Despite their differences, the two said they work well together and are always down for a good laugh.

They even joked that their motto is “We’re pretty alright,” and the slogan is “You’re welcome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvMwA_0gRtAynZ00

“There’s no reason for us to not have fun doing what we do,” Von Holtum said. “If we’re not having fun, what’s the point?”

Wright and Von Holtum said they’re always looking for new places to open up temporary shop, but it’s been a bit difficult.

“The problem is that most landlords don't want a business that’s just going to be in and out," Wright said, “so it would be great if others got on board and there could be rotating pop-ups.”

More: It's-a me, South Dakota! The 605 state gets a Mario-themed makeover

The two have been tossing around the idea of having themed events and other fun things, such as dressing up in medieval clothing. For now, The Gaslight is The Dive's indefinite location.

With nothing set in stone, Wright and Von Holtum said they’re just waiting to see what happens.

“We planted the seed, and it’s just growing into what it is,” Wright said. “We won’t force it. We enjoy it, our customers enjoy it, and for now that’s all that matters.”

The Dive is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Gaslight Lounge.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: The Dive pop-up kitchen brings new concept to Sioux Falls; owners hoping to grow venture

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the 4th of July, the City of Sioux Falls will be hosting a celebration event including a run/walk, parade and more. The events will take place throughout the morning in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get a full look at all the events...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Public skateboarding festival comes to Pine Ridge and Sioux Falls

The interviews posted above are from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. A free skateboarding festival is coming to Pine Ridge and Sioux Falls next week. Innoskate celebrates skate culture with music, professional skaters, and plenty of opportunities to try a kickflip. The festival kicks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New location for Brandon’s Farmer’s Market

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Take a walk through the Brandon’s Farmers Market and you can find food trucks, vendors selling canned goods, fresh food, homemade clothing and more. “Salas salsas, we’re known for our fresh ingredient salsas, and so we do everything fresh,” said Marcela Salas, co-owner of Salas Salsas.
BRANDON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Garretson, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Restaurants
Sioux Falls, SD
Food & Drinks
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: July 3rd

GARRETSON, SD (KELO) –You can get your fill of Fourth of July fireworks a day early. Fireworks shows are taking place tonight in Belle Fourche, Garretson, Lead and Sturgis. American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfallschamber.com

Message from the Chair

Last month, I took some time away from work to travel to Greece with my family. It was a vacation full of stunning views, new cultural experiences and history around every corner. As wonderful as it was to get away, it was equally great to come home to Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

4th of July Market Day in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July Market Day kicks takes place in Brandon on Saturday. The event takes place at 915 N. Splitrock Blvd. from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and features a wide variety of vendors. Market manager, Julie Lanoue, joined Dakota News Now...
BRANDON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Food Truck#Disc Golf#Bar Food#Cooking#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Dive#The Gaslight Lounge#All American
KELOLAND TV

Donations pour in for Sioux Falls family after fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls father and his six kids are settling into their new rental home thanks to an outpouring of community support. On Monday KELOLAND News introduced you to Micah Brave, his two biological kids, and five adopted nieces and nephews. On Friday he told KELOLAND News the response to that story has been overwhelming.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries reported in Sioux Falls garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled a garage fire Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of South Edward Drive. Initial reports said that there was thick black smoke coming from the garage. First arriving SFFR crews...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dakotanewsnow.com

Customers can now search before they shop at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced the launch of a new search platform that will enhance their visitors’ shopping experience. Simon SearchTM is a new and innovative search platform designed to enhance the shopping experience by giving shoppers the ability to research in-stock products available at retailers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people in Sioux Falls were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning for what Fire Rescue says was possible carbon monoxide exposure. First responders were called to a home on East 8th Street around 2 o’clock this morning. A third person was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What fireworks are legal in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are traditionally at the heart of many Fourth of July celebrations, but most of them are illegal within the confines of Sioux Falls and other South Dakota cities. The Sioux Falls Police Department says if a firework makes noise or flies into the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls man wanted in Hartford shooting killed by SWAT team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A late night shooting in Hartford ended tragically in Sioux Falls. Glenn Scott Nisich, 57 of Sioux Falls was shot and killed by police after he opened fire at officers serving a search warrant at his home Sunday morning in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street North.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

SUV flips on side near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car that overturned near downtown at 9 a.m. Friday. The gray SUV was on its side at 10th Street and Second Avenue by the American Bank and Trust. An officer on the scene told KELO.com news that speed...
KELOLAND TV

Grain elevator collapses in fire

TRENT, S.D. (KELO) — Fire has destroyed a landmark in the town of Trent north of Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene as the town’s grain elevator collapsed Friday evening in a flaming pile of burning debris. The fire continued burning after the collapse. Several area...
TRENT, SD
B102.7

Lengthy Road Closure Coming to Busy Sioux Falls Street

Drivers on Sioux Falls' westside are going to be looking at a long disruption to their commutes this summer. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on Marion Road will put part of the north-south thorofare out of commission for two months. The work begins Wednesday, July 6, when...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy