Fireworks and family fun: plenty of options for 4th of July festivities

The 4 th of July is a day of celebration, marked with barbeques, family fun and fireworks.

For most Tri-Cities and surrounding area residents, there are plenty of options for activities to take in during the holiday.

One of the most prominent events of the Tri-Cities is the River of Fire Festival that takes place in Columbia Park.

Event Manager Sybil Young says there’s a lot of buzz around this year’s event.

“People love fireworks, so people have been talking about how excited they are to see that,” she said. “It is back on the river this year. We have a barge, so that gives us more areas where we can view the fireworks and it gives it a little bit more of a fun aspect to it, getting to see them launch up from the middle of the river.”

The main event starts at 10 p.m., July 4 th , but there will be plenty of other activities throughout the day at Columbia Park.

Young says this year’s event includes a kids zone, plus many activities for adults.

“We’ve got axe throwing, we have a beer garden, food truck alley with all sorts of different yummy treats. And then we’re also going to have a live concert,” Young said.

Across the river in Pasco, Grand Old 4 th of July celebrations kick off on Saturday morning, July 2 nd . A family bike ride is scheduled for 8 a.m., leaving from Riverview Park. It’s a free event, but registration closes at 4 p.m., Friday July 1.

“And then of course on the Fourth of July, that’s the big day,” said Pasco’s Recreation Services Manager Brent Kubalek. [It] starts early with the Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Memorial Park. They start at 7 a.m., followed by a street dance at 9:15, and then the parade starts at 10 am.”

The parade route is extended this year, starting at 4 th and Sylvester St., heading south to Clark St., west to 14 th , north to Sylvester and then east, ending at 5 th and Sylvester.

At noon, the Memorial Aquatic Park will be the site of the 7 th annual Cardboard Regatta.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the Pasco Sporting Complex.

“Come out and enjoy the great show,” Kubalek said. “It’s only about 20 minutes long. And it’s just fun to watch.”

President/Director of the Benton City Chamber Dakota Renz says Benton City’s fireworks show rivals those in the Tri-Cities.

The fireworks begin at dusk at the Lion’s Club.

In addition to the promise of a spectacular light show, the community is hosting a 5k run beginning at the Benton City Community Centre at 8 a.m.

This will be followed by a flag raising at 9 a.m. and a kids parade at 11 a.m.

In Walla Walla, the community will be celebrating the return of fireworks after the event was cancelled last year due to the risk of wildfire.

City Manager Nabiel Shawa says the event will be more explosive than previous years, with Pyrotechnics firm Western Display of Canby, Oregon contributing $5,000 worth of products to the show.

The fireworks will take place on the 4 th at 10 p.m. at Walla Walla Community college.

Hermiston is planning its fireworks show for Independence Day Eve. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 rd at the Hermiston Butte.

The community will continue to celebrate on the 4 th as well, with vendors games and activities at Butte Park from 3-8 p.m.

