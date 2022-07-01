ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joe Biden Burns Donald Trump While James Corden Works As His Assistant

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Zqm_0gRtAeOH00

President Joe Biden mostly played straight man to “ The Late Late Show ” host James Corden in his White House visit that aired Thursday, but the commander in chief still managed a funny burn of former President Donald Trump . (Watch the video below.)

Corden, under the pretense of filling in for several White House workers, served as Biden’s assistant in one segment. As the president showed off his moon rock display, Corden encouraged him to put the item on eBay. Corden surveyed the rest of the office and noted, “A lot of this stuff, worth a lot of money.”

“You’re getting me mixed up with the last president,” Biden cracked.

Other stellar moments include Corden eating soft-serve directly from the White House machine, messing with the press, and even making a dig about the economy to former Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
James Corden
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
POTUS
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pence told Trump 'many times' that overturn election was illegal, ex-VP's aide says

Former vice president Mike Pence told Donald Trump "many times" that overturning the 2020 election was illegal, according to Mr Pence's ex-chief of staff.The committee investigating Mr Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 heard testimony from Marc Short, one of Mr Pence's closest aides, who described the frequency with which Mr Pence told Mr Trump that the plan was unconstitutional.Mr Short said that Mr Pence had been "very consistent" in conveying his position to the then-president.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Press
Salon

Trump biographer claims Ivanka knew dad was plotting against Pence

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, speaks during a campaign event for her father on October 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Ivanka continues to campaign for he father before the Nov. 3rd election day. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt on Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump biographer...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway Saves The Presidency

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with former Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway to discuss her new book, Here’s the Deal. Kellyanne shares her experience working on the operating team of Donald Trump’s unconventional presidential campaign and explains how, as a woman, she navigated through the predominantly male field of politics. She later gives her best advice to women on how to take a stand to advance in their careers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MSNBC

Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy