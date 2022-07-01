Joe Biden Burns Donald Trump While James Corden Works As His Assistant

President Joe Biden mostly played straight man to “ The Late Late Show ” host James Corden in his White House visit that aired Thursday, but the commander in chief still managed a funny burn of former President Donald Trump . (Watch the video below.)

Corden, under the pretense of filling in for several White House workers, served as Biden’s assistant in one segment. As the president showed off his moon rock display, Corden encouraged him to put the item on eBay. Corden surveyed the rest of the office and noted, “A lot of this stuff, worth a lot of money.”

“You’re getting me mixed up with the last president,” Biden cracked.

Other stellar moments include Corden eating soft-serve directly from the White House machine, messing with the press, and even making a dig about the economy to former Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.