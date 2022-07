ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked off traffic on Williamson Road on Monday. Police say it happened at the 6700 block of Williamson Road on Monday, July 4 just after 1:30 p.m. When police arrived they found a motorcycle that was involved in the crash and they say one group is in critical condition.

