ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Is your pet afraid of fireworks? Here’s what to do on the Coast on July 4 weekend.

By Mona Moore
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK40U_0gRtA9J700

If you’re a pet owner, chances are you know all about fireworks phobia. The fear and anxiety fireworks induce has made the Fourth of July the most common day for dogs to run away, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The folks at Pet Haven Veterinary Hospital in Bay St. Louis suggested fitting your pet with a microchip or an ID tag with identifying information. Hancock County Animal Shelter recommended securing fences, too.

There are ways to reduce the risk of your pet bolting. Here are a few tips to get you and your best friend through another noisy Independence Day.

Keep your dog indoors and away from noise

  • Travel out of town to somewhere quiet and secluded.

  • Find a doggy day care in a remote area.

  • If you stay home, set up a quiet area away from windows and surround your pup with familiar toys and treats, suggested AKC.

  • Schedule meals and potty time early. “Give your dog enough time to finish his dinner, digest and potty before the noise begins so that he’s not forced to hold it during an already stressful period,” suggested PetMD .

Ask a professional

According to the School of Veterinary Sciences at the University of Bristol, less than a third of pet owners seek professional advice to treat their pet’s fear. Your veterinarian will be familiar with your pet and may have treatments or suggestions you haven’t tried.

  • Your vet can prescribe pheromones for dogs or cats in the form of sprays, collars, diffusers or even treats.

  • Speaking of treats, there are a number of calming treats on the market these days. In addition to those with pheromones, some contain tryptophan, chamomile , vitamin supplements , or CBD . Your veterinarian can point you to the treats that work best.

  • Hire a trainer who can teach your pet healthy ways to manage stressful situations or desensitize your pet to whatever causes anxiety.

Distract your pets

  • Play music or turn on your television to drown out the fireworks.

  • Use a white noise machine or download a white noise app.

  • Take your pet for a long walk or hike early in the day. According to PetMD, an exhausted dog is less likely to react to fireworks.

  • Give your pet puzzle toys or heartbeat toys .

  • Calm, soothing petting may be just what your pet needs. Use a gentle tone, even if your dog is barking loudly. If you raise your voice, the dog may think something really is wrong.

  • If you won’t be with your dog for the holiday, consider buying him a hug. The Thundershirt is a weighted anxiety jacket that provides gentle, constant pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LblF6_0gRtA9J700
The Kong Anxiety Reducing Shirt keeps gentle, soothing pressure on dogs frightened by thunder or fireworks. HANDOUT VIA NEW YORK TIMES

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#American Kennel Club#Toys#Television#The University Of Bristol
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Veterinary
pawmypets.com

Lonely Shelter Cat Spends Months Waving At Everybody Who Walks By

Greater than anything, Vali intended to be seen. But stuck amongst a lot of other lovable cats at the Community Cat Club, the 10-year-old tuxedo really did not get so much as a second look from possible adopters. So she started waving to everyone who passed by her kennel. “Her...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Furry fakers! Owners reveal how they spent a fortune on vet bills only to be told their pet was being dramatic - including a dog who put on a limp

Pet owners have been sharing the ridiculous reasons they have had to take their beloved animals to the vets that have left them out of pocket. Sharing their stories on a Twitter thread, the disgruntled pet owners told stories of hypochondriac cats and dogs who gave their owners a fright - but turned out not to be poorly at all.
PETS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
144
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy