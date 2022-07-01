ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

New Coast food truck specializes in unique hot dog toppings. Roast beef and gravy, anyone?

By Julian Brunt
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwtuk_0gRtA0Ma00

Spuds and Dogs on Wheels is a new food truck on the Coast and I couldn’t be more excited.

It is pretty easy to find a good burger at a food truck, or wings, tacos, even Filipino and Asian fusion, but what about if you are in the mood for a really good hot dog? Not so much.

There are some brick-and-mortar restaurants that offer hot dogs, Five Guys has a good dog with a good selection of toppings too and the bacon cheddar dog at Hot Dog Island in Gulfport is good (they have eight or nine on the menu), but until recently, there just wasn’t a food truck that specialized in hot dogs.

In other part of the country, the hot dog reigns supreme, but in Coastal Mississippi a good dog can be hard to come by. In New York City it’s the all-beef dog with sauerkraut and mustard, in Chicago it’s a dog served on a poppy seed bun, with chopped onions, tomato slices, sport peppers (a pickled pepper) and a pickle spear and in Kansas City it’s a dog served with sauerkraut, melted cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

But times are changing.

Spuds and Dogs on Wheels has just opened and is doing a bang-up business in hot dogs, baked potatoes and soft served ice cream. They serve jumbo Nathan’s hot dogs, and the list of toppings is pretty impressive: roast beef and gravy, BBQ pulled pork, shrimp Alfredo and chili cheese were the most impressive to me.

But you can also get sauerkraut and mustard, chili cheese, mustard and onions, or a hot dog topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce. The baked potato and nachos come with the same toppings. There are seven dog options and seven potato choices and there is also a baked sweet potato that looks good. You can get it with just butter or with brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans.

There is a specialty dish that is pretty impressive as well, it’s called the BBQ Sundae. It’s a cup filled with homemade baked beans, BBQ pork, relish, onions, coleslaw, a dill pickle and honey mustard BBQ sauce. Its pretty amazing how well their diverse ingredients go together. Just delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFbWB_0gRtA0Ma00
The BBQ Sundae at the Spuds and Dogs on Wheels food truck.

I must admit I have almost never found a topping that I thought would not be worth a try on a hot dog. Melted cheese and bacon, spicy chili and sour cream, pickled jalapenos, even left-over collard greens and hot sauce sounds like a good idea to me.

But now I don’t have to worry about coming up with different combinations, I am going to leave that to Spuds and Dogs from now on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqU0l_0gRtA0Ma00
The jumbo hot dog with sauerkraut and mustard at the Spuds and Dogs on Wheels food truck.

If you go

Address and hours: Check their Facebook page for locations and times

Phone: 228-234-5575

