“Stranger Things 4” is over – isn’t that a bummer!? This two-part season had it all: monsters, mayhem and mild flirting. Plus, we learned more about Eleven and the Upside Down, and we got the very best villain in the show’s history with the dark sorcerer Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). And it all came packaged in supersized episodes (something that we are very OK with). “Stranger Things 4” was arguably the best, most ambitious season of the beloved Netflix series to date.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO