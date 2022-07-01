ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Still Working To Complete Tyrell Malacia Deal

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjQSM_0gRt8xwn00

Manchester United are still confident of completing a deal for Tyrell Malacia despite news emerging on Friday that there had been a complication with the deal, an update from Fabrizio Romano has stated.

Manchester United are still confident of completing a deal for Tyrell Malacia despite news emerging on Friday that there had been a complication with the deal, an update from Fabrizio Romano has stated.

United are still confident that they will be able to get a deal for Malacia over the line despite a complication that arose on the players side of the deal.

David Ornstein had reported on Friday morning;

“Tyrell Malacia to Man Utd complicated by representation issue. Malacia was using Ali Dursun but not authorised on this so 22yo doing it with father. Deal currently on track but matter needs sorting + personal terms have to be agreed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pLDG_0gRt8xwn00

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It was insisted that the issue was reliant on the players side of the deal and not to do with complications from United.

However shortly after the reports emerged of a complication in the deal, it was shutdown by Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst who insisted that the complications are resolved.

Romano then provided an update on the deal in a tweet saying;

“Manchester United are still working to get Tyrell Malacia deal done as soon as possible, club sources still confident. Contracts being checked in order to reach full agreement with player side.

Feyenoord, waiting as they agreed €15m fee plus €2m add-ons with Man Utd.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Yardbarker

CL giants close to completing signings of two former Manchester United players

Juventus are reportedly close to completing free transfer deals for Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria. Both players could join Juve next week, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Pogba a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expired, while Di Maria is also out of contract after running down his deal at Paris Saint-Germain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Evening News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vieri predicts the impact Di Maria will make at Juventus

Angel di Maria is reportedly close to completing his transfer to Juventus as a free agent. The Argentinian has been one of the world’s most recognisable attackers in the last decade, following successful spells at Real Madrid and PSG. He has just left the French club after a trophy-laden...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
883
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy