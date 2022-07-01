Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Still Working To Complete Tyrell Malacia Deal

Manchester United are still confident of completing a deal for Tyrell Malacia despite news emerging on Friday that there had been a complication with the deal, an update from Fabrizio Romano has stated.

United are still confident that they will be able to get a deal for Malacia over the line despite a complication that arose on the players side of the deal.

David Ornstein had reported on Friday morning;

“Tyrell Malacia to Man Utd complicated by representation issue. Malacia was using Ali Dursun but not authorised on this so 22yo doing it with father. Deal currently on track but matter needs sorting + personal terms have to be agreed.”

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It was insisted that the issue was reliant on the players side of the deal and not to do with complications from United.

However shortly after the reports emerged of a complication in the deal, it was shutdown by Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst who insisted that the complications are resolved.

Romano then provided an update on the deal in a tweet saying;

“Manchester United are still working to get Tyrell Malacia deal done as soon as possible, club sources still confident. Contracts being checked in order to reach full agreement with player side.

Feyenoord, waiting as they agreed €15m fee plus €2m add-ons with Man Utd.”