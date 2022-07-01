Tractor Pull Saturday in Oquawka; Hosted By West Central FFA Alumni Chapter

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered at the Knox County Courthouse for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally. The protest is a response to the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Knox County Board Member Pamela Davidson said the ruling is unjust for women across the country.
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) --The annual Independence Day weekend celebration that guarantees fun for the whole family is back and in full swing in Coal Valley on July 1-2. TV6′s Kyle Kiel highlights different aspects of the festival in two segments. Watch the videos to learn more details. The schedule of events is listed below. Visit the website for more information: CoalValleyDays.org.
The Quad-Cities explodes across the Mississippi River with one heck of a party planned for America’s birthday – Red, White and Boom. The free annual festival spans the Iowa and Illinois riverfronts with events at Davenport’s LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park and Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Sunday, July 3.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
Few things beat a good sandwich, and if you’re looking to help area businesses and get yourself a great sandwich, you’ll want to take a look at our latest food directory of area businesses offering carry-out, delivery and pickup of some sandwiches that would make anyone from Dagwood to Wimpy to Jersey Mike drool.
Kensley Michels was crowned Little Miss Village of Annawan at the recent Fun Days weekend in the village. Gabriella Specht was named first runner-up and Landry Konig was named second runner-up. The young royalty assisted with the weekend of activities and they will be involved in local parades and fundraisers/events...
Kewanee, Illinois, is technically a city, but feels very much like small-town America. Population: A little more than 12,000 people. It is about a three-hour drive from Chicago and an hour from Davenport, Iowa. "Ever since I've been a little boy, we've always had a 4th of July fireworks celebration,"...
Residents of Eldridge and northern Scott County will have increased access to health care when Genesis Convenient Care, Eldridge expands to full-time hours beginning July 5, according to a news release. Convenient Care, at 301 N. 4th Ave. at the Eldridge Family Practice clinic, opened in October 2019 to offer...
Nancy S. Darrough, 72 of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Aledo, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 1, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo followed immediately by a graveside service in the Aledo Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established, and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
Georgia A. Rader, 95, of Aledo, Illinois passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, at Unity Point/Trinity in Rock Island, Il. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday July 6, 2022, at the Aledo cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where Mercer County VFW Auxiliary Post 1571 will conduct rites at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be left to the Joy United Methodist Church or the Mercer County VFW Auxiliary Post 1571.
Spend your Independence Day Eve down on the beach at Sunset Marina with a community of artists and lovers! Bring your drum, your poi, your dancing and energy to the river on Sunday, July 3!. The drumming will officially start after the fireworks show at RED WHITE AND BOOM just...
UPDATE: (July 3, 2022 – 6:38 p.m.) A fire has significantly damaged a Bettendorf home located on Greenbriar Drive. We don’t know the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. UPDATE: A house fire in Bettendorf left behind significant damages Sunday. It started around 4:20...
This weeks Foodie Friday guest is Coffee Oasis, a newly opened coffee and energy drink truck right here in Quad Cities. John McFredries is the owner of Coffee Oasis and came in to show the Local 4 This Morning team some of what they have to offer. Coffee Oasis, of...
Henry W. Hamilton, 78 of Aledo, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Funeral services are 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation from Noon until 2 p.m. Burial is in Peniel Cemetery, Joy. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire damaged a home in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on Greenbrier Drive between Kings Drive and Providence Drive in Bettendorf. A TV6 crew on the scene saw damage to the garage attached to the house. All occupants got outside of the house without injuries according to officials. The Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport fire departments also responded. This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story when more information is available.
Two historic and famous American homes are for sale in Illinois, and if you got the dough you could probably own one of them. I know what you're thinking "Famous AND historical? How can I afford that?" Well, you don't need to be a bazillionaire to live in this big old mansion.
A couple hundred people gathered on the lawn of the Knox County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “I’m not going to let nobody turn me around,” sang Knox County Board member Pam Davidson as the crowd applauded. She said, “That was a Civil Rights song when they marched. (And) women’s rights is civil rights. Human rights is civil rights.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces the riverfront walkway at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, has reopened for public use. The space, which has been closed since December 2020 for reconstruction, now features a fully accessible concrete walkway with covered seating and a picnic area, a news release says.
You really can’t beat a great ‘za for comfort food in jenky times. In eras of uncertainty, there’s really nothing more certain that the delicious combo of malty crust, tangy sauce, gooey cheese and fresh toppings. Got your attention? You’re darn right we do. Now what you...
