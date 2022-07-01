Man, 19, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed Thursday night in Brownsville, police said, marking the second such killing in the neighborhood in less than 24 hours.

Vernon Douglas was found on Rockaway Avenue near Lott Avenue by cops responding to a 911 call just before 9 p.m., according to authorities. The teen was unresponsive and had a stab wound to the chest, officials said.

First responders rushed Douglas, a resident of nearby Watkins Street, to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police said that it appeared the fatal stabbing was preceded by an argument between Douglas and an unidentified male. But investigators had not made an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of early Friday.

Douglas was the second young man stabbed to death Thursday in Brownsville. Zion Zeno, 22, was fatally stabbed around 12:40 a.m. near the corner of Newport and Strauss streets, less than a half-mile away from the scene of Douglas’ killing.

