ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Team Coverage | Several officers shot in eastern Ky. situation

Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoeller junior running back Jordan Marshall could be the next...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Police use stop sticks to end I-71 chase of suspected OVI driver

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were able to use stop sticks to arrest a driver who they say wouldn't pull over. Alejandro Diaz faces OVI, failure to comply with police and traffic charges. Blue Ash Police say they tried to pull over Diaz for speeding and marked lane violations...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Police identify man shot to death in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say there was a fatal shooting in Westwood on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Harrison Avenue. Authorities found the man shot to death when they arrived on the scene. They've identified him as Jamar Higgs, 35. There is no...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Cincinnati#Abortions#Violent Crime
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

GALLERY: Tri-State Fourth of July Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the Fourth of July, so that means fireworks will be lighting up the night sky!. Whether they're from Red, White & Blue Ash or Washington Park's 4th of July Celebration or just from your backyard, we want to see your fireworks pictures and videos! You can send those to us on Chime In HERE.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Colerain Avenue

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and three others were injured after a crash, police say. Police responded to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue Sunday around 6:15 p.m. Jordan Akel was driving southbound when he lost control and struck a utility pole. He died at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Prisoner tunnels through drywall before rappeling down Talbert House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two prisoners to escape custody on Sunday remains at large. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey gave an update Monday to address the escapes of 44-year-old James Johnson and 32-year-old Patrick Thomas. Johnson was taken back into custody around 12 p.m. Monday, but Thomas remains...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family of 10 displaced after Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten people, including eight children, were displaced after a house fire in Fairfield early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a garage in the 400 block of Loren Lane. The homeowners told FOX19 NOW they heard a knock at their door around 1 a.m. from two...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Deer Park police give advice on calling 911 for July 4th

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Deer Park Police Department lists “dos” and “don’ts” when it comes to calling 911 during Fourth of July weekend. According to the Facebook post, the police department asks people to not “tie up 911″ with calls about pets and people being upset about fireworks.
DEER PARK, OH
WLWT 5

A new advocate standing up against gun violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This past Thursday saw two shootings in the West End within 24 hours of each other. The first happened at the intersection of Linn and Poplar around midnight. The second just a few blocks away in an alley behind Hook's Fish and Chicken. Both incidents enraged those...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy