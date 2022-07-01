ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Art contest looks to capture ‘Beauty of Duanesburg’

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

DUANESBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Wet that paintbrush or sharpen those pencils, and get ready to show off “The Beauty of Duanesburg” in a new, juried art competition. Entries will be accepted through July 31, with the winners of $700 in shared prizes to be announced in mid-August.

The contest will be split into two unique categories. The first, featuring photography, drawing, and painting, will invoke the Bob Ross in all Duanesburg residents who wish to claim their portion of the prize fund. The first-prize winner in Category A will take home $150, while the first runner-up will pocket $100, and two honorable mentions will be awarded $50 a piece.

To submit a photo, drawing, or painting in Category A, email duanesburgcompetition2021@gmail.com with the subject line “Duanesburg Competition 2022.” You’ll also need to fill out an entry form, which is available online . For those over-achievers among us, you can submit two pieces to the competition- which goes for Category B as well.

To be considered in the photography, drawing, and painting contest, you’ll need to submit a .pdf, .jpg, .png, or .docx file. Include the sub-category you’re applying to, the title of your art, year of completion, dimensions, medium, artist bio, and description of the work in your submission email.

Has anyone ever told you that you have a way with words? Well, in that case, the 2022 Duanesburg Arts Competition invites you to submit up to two pieces in Category B- poetry, essays, and short stories. All submissions should be formatted as 12-point font size, using Times New Roman font.

There is a 60-line minimum for all poetry submissions. If you’d prefer to dive into the creative non-fiction category, keep in mind that short stories must be between 1,000 and 5,000 words in length, and memoir pieces and essays are required to stay between 350 and 1,500 words.

You will need to include the sub-category of your written work, the year you completed it, a brief artist statement, and a description of your work if submitting for Category B. The prize money in the written category is split up exactly the same as Category A- $150 to the grand champion, $100 for second place, and $50 for two honorable mentions.

This is a free contest, and it is open to all Town of Duanesburg residents. For official rules, and to print out your entry form, visit the Duanesburg Arts 2022 website .

