Seattle, WA

Suspicious Device Detonated in Seattle

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Seattle, WA: A suspicious container with a Blue Line flag on top, prompted a police response and multiple street closures in the area during the investigation around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, in the city of Seattle.

Steve Hickey / KNN

A male was seen placing a device in a barrel, draping the barrel with a Blue Line flag and then leaving the area.

Seattle Police Department was called and deemed the threat credible, mobilizing the arson/bomb squad. The device was detonated at the scene.

The area blocked off to through traffic due to the incident was Martin Luther King Jr Way South at South Graham Street blocking all northbound and southbound lanes from South Juneau Street – South Eddy Street, and all eastbound and westbound lanes on South Graham Street from 32nd Avenue South – 39th Avenue South, according to SDOT Traffic.

Ahmed, the witness who reportedly helped SPD apprehend the suspect, was interviewed by Key News Network and is seen in the video near the location discussing what he witnessed.

SPD reopened the roadways in the area around 2:00 p.m.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

Key News Network

Key News Network

