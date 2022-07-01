ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Anger, praise, hope on Hill after Supreme Court EPA ruling

Cover picture for the articleA paralyzed Congress was left with little recourse yesterday after the Supreme Court scaled back EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, with climate legislation stalled and lawmakers unlikely to set a new course for the agency in the near future. But the court’s 6-3...

Fortune

Supreme Court’s next major ruling could severely limit the power of the EPA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday are spreading across the country, but at least one more major opinion is still looming. And while it may not affect personal liberties as much as earlier rulings this term, it still could have a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Green New Deal is increasing greenhouse gases

Here’s an amazing but true statistic. After more than a decade of declining carbon emissions here in the United States, in 2021, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, emissions rose. In other words, not only have Biden’s energy policies been a disaster for our economy and national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict the EPA’s authority to limit climate pollution by power plants, sharing what can be still done at the federal and state level to combat the climate crisis. “What it did was tell us that the Supreme Court is more interested in special interests that are being funded by the fossil fuel industry than they are in protecting public health, and giving the agency the right and opportunity and obligation to actually keep our air clean, keep our water clean, and to address the existential challenge of our time,” says McCarthy. “We have to fight it every moment and we have to find creative ways around it, and we will.”July 1, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
