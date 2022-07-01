ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Local organization to team up with Missouri State Highway Patrol to give away free lifejackets

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbIv4_0gRt4yP000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A local organization and the Missouri State Highway Patrol plan to give out free lifejackets to Mid-Missouri veterans and families over the Fourth of July weekend.

The U.S. Exercise Tiger Commemorative Foundation (USTF) and troopers with the highway's patrol Troop F Water Patrol unit will host the second annual "Operations Sgt. Rosie's Lifejackets for Vets & Pets" giveaway from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Pierpont General Store.

A second lifejacket giveaway is also scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina. USTF and the highway patrol plan to use both events to promote boating safety this holiday weekend.

The organization's therapy dog, Sgt. Rosie, will also be onsite to meet veterans and families.

Organizers plan to give out the U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Veterans will need to bring a form of ID or proof of their military service.

Last year, USTF gave out 75 life jackets to veterans and members of the National Guard.

Organizers said their supplies of lifejackets this year are limited. Anyone that wants to donate to the organization can visit the USTF's website for information about how to help.

The post Local organization to team up with Missouri State Highway Patrol to give away free lifejackets appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July counting period started Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway patrol's annual Fourth of July Counting period starts on Friday at 6 p.m. and will run until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The counting period is a way for the departments to track traffic trends on the busy holiday weekend. "So it gives us an idea The post Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July counting period started Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Columbia, MO
Cars
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 210

Residents of Braymer and Lee’s Summit were hurt Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sports utility vehicle and a car south of liberty. Both occupants hurt were in the car. The driver, 26-year-old Bethany Milligan of Braymer, and a passenger in the car, 26-year-old Christian Seccio of Lee’s Summit, were taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries.
BRAYMER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Attorney General’s traffic stops report raises questions

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Vehicles#Charity#Troop F Water Patrol#Ustf#The U S Coast Guard#The National Guard
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy