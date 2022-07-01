Local organization to team up with Missouri State Highway Patrol to give away free lifejackets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A local organization and the Missouri State Highway Patrol plan to give out free lifejackets to Mid-Missouri veterans and families over the Fourth of July weekend.

The U.S. Exercise Tiger Commemorative Foundation (USTF) and troopers with the highway's patrol Troop F Water Patrol unit will host the second annual "Operations Sgt. Rosie's Lifejackets for Vets & Pets" giveaway from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Pierpont General Store.

A second lifejacket giveaway is also scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina. USTF and the highway patrol plan to use both events to promote boating safety this holiday weekend.

The organization's therapy dog, Sgt. Rosie, will also be onsite to meet veterans and families.

Organizers plan to give out the U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Veterans will need to bring a form of ID or proof of their military service.

Last year, USTF gave out 75 life jackets to veterans and members of the National Guard.

Organizers said their supplies of lifejackets this year are limited. Anyone that wants to donate to the organization can visit the USTF's website for information about how to help.

