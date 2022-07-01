ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Meningococcal and Hepatitis A cases reported in Collier County

By Nicolette Perdomo
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Recently there has been one reported case of Meningococcal and one Hepatitis A case in Collier County.

The Health Department in Collier County said it is seeing both of these viruses predominantly in our LGBTQ community.

“Throughout this holiday weekend as well as continuing pride events where people may be getting together and socializing closely we want to address prevention for both of these illnesses,” said Kristine Hollingsworth with DOH-Collier.

According to the CDC, Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) is a rare, but very serious illness caused by a type of bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis.

The best way to protect yourself during an outbreak is to get vaccinated. Even if treated quickly, meningococcal disease can cause long-term problems or be deadly.

Meningococcal disease has two common outcomes – meningitis and bloodstream infection.

According to the CDC, when someone has meningococcal meningitis, the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord becomes infected and swells.

Symptoms of meningococcal meningitis include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. There can be additional symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting and confusion.

For the bloodstream infection, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and multiply, damaging the walls of the blood vessels and causing bleeding into the skin and organs. Symptoms may include fever or cold chills, fatigue, vomiting or diarrhea and cold hands and feet.

The health department says to seek medical attention immediately if you or your child has any symptoms of meningococcal disease.

The Meningococcal conjugate vaccine may be recommended for those 2 months old or older who are identified as being at increased risk during an outbreak.

As for Hepatitis A, it is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus.

Older children and adults typically have symptoms. If symptoms develop, they can appear abruptly and can include fever, fatigue and loss of appetite.

These vaccines are available for free with DOH-Collier.

