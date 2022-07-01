ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walleye Fishing Temporarily Closes On Lake Mille Lacs

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Walleye fishing is closed on Lake Mille Lacs. The two-week ban was put in place by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to reduce hooking mortality. Anglers won’t be allowed...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Hooking#Walleye
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
knsiradio.com

June Was Warm and Wet

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities office says it was a wet and warm June for Central Minnesota. The Chanhassen site actively monitors Eau Clair, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and St. Cloud. All three were hotter than normal last month. Both Minneapolis/St. Paul and St. Cloud ended the month...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Five Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

After a wet spring and the arrival of summer here in Minnesota, we all know that those pesky mosquitoes can't be far behind. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Operation Dry Water Enforcement Begins Today

(KNSI) – Operation Dry Water begins today. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Boating Administrator Lieutenant Adam Block says every agency in the state will be cracking down on bad behavior on the water. “And we, all of us, want you to know that if you are drinking and boating...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE

