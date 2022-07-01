ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

By Dave Strandberg
WNMT AM 650
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The...

wnmtradio.com

Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Rice Lake Crash

Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
RICE LAKE, WI
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
ALTOONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Person rescued from car hanging over creek in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 for a car hanging 25 feet over Duncan Creek. One person was in the vehicle and couldn’t get out. Battalion Chief John Bowe says Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services stabilized the car, and the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY -- An officer-involved shooting on Saturday has resulted in injuries to a subject, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township).
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

2 motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

RICE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two motorcyclists died following a crash with a truck Thursday night in Rice Lake. The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. after two men riding separate motorcycles were heading eastbound on a curved section of East Calvary Road while a truck was traveling westbound at the same time, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
HAM LAKE, MN
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO

