The Morning News: Hillsborough Shooting, Supreme Court

May’s primary election was also a general election for the town of Carrboro, as residents chose a new Town Council member to fill a vacant seat on the board. The winner of that race, Eliazar Posada, took the oath of office on June 7. Best known for his work with El Centro Hispano, Posada with his win became the first openly-gay Latino elected official in all of North Carolina. And it wasn’t long before he had the opportunity to make a big impact – standing up (literally) and taking a leadership role less than an hour after his swearing-in ceremony, when a spat broke out between two of his fellow council members.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO