Hillsborough, NC

The Morning News: Hillsborough Shooting, Supreme Court

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: a 17-year-old boy is killed...

chapelboro.com

WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom. While the philosophy is used […]
COLLEGES
North Carolina State
Hillsborough, NC
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#U S Supreme Court#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court
chapelboro.com

Local Services To Be Altered During Fourth of July Weekend

July 4th falls on a Monday this year, meaning people around the country can enjoy a long weekend. Of course, that also means various government services here in the Orange County will be interrupted from their regular service patterns. Here’s a list of what services will be altered this weekend...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham man arrested, 28 charges for theft: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering. The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office announced they located and arrested Joshua Alonzo Writz...
DURHAM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Suspect Charged For Murder And Still Wanted In Caswell County, NC

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Antelope Valley Press

Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Associated Press Board chair Frank A. Daniels Jr., who shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South, died, Thursday, at age 90. Daniels, whose family owned the North Carolina newspaper for over a century...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

‘And I Got Up’: Eliazar Posada Makes Immediate Impact on Carrboro Town Council

May’s primary election was also a general election for the town of Carrboro, as residents chose a new Town Council member to fill a vacant seat on the board. The winner of that race, Eliazar Posada, took the oath of office on June 7. Best known for his work with El Centro Hispano, Posada with his win became the first openly-gay Latino elected official in all of North Carolina. And it wasn’t long before he had the opportunity to make a big impact – standing up (literally) and taking a leadership role less than an hour after his swearing-in ceremony, when a spat broke out between two of his fellow council members.
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham man charged with murder in April triple shooting

Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
DURHAM, NC

