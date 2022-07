WWE's Money in the Bank is officially in the books, and there is a lot to take in and process from the event. Not everything that happened however made it onto TV screens, and there were actually two different angles for SummerSlam set up after the broadcast ended (via WrestlingINC). The live crowd was still around after the broadcast stopped, and as Theory was celebrating his big Money in the Bank win he delivered a bit of a promo, goading the crowd and insulting them. The most interesting part though was when he took two shots at John Cena, indicating that perhaps the match between Cena is still planned for SummerSlam as originally thought.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO