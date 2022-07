A transient was cited for littering within 100 yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:40 a.m. the 40-year old was contacted behind the Public Safety Center at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Trash was covering an area about twenty feet by twenty-five feet. The area where the man had his trash pile was about forty feet from the west bank of Deer Creek.

