Lafourche Parish, LA

Domestic argument ends with second-degree murder charge for Louisiana woman

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

BAYOU BLUE La. (BRPROUD) – Crystal Ricker, 41, of Bayou Blue, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place on May 29.

On that date, three different law enforcement agencies responded to a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. on Lake Long Dr. Upon arrival, deputies found that a man named Brandon Bradley had been shot in the chest.

Bradley and Ricker were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The initial investigation revealed that a domestic argument had occurred between Ricker and Bradley which led to the shooting.”

Despite attempts to save his life, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators seized a weapon, spent casing and witness testimony.

LSPO says, “Detectives learned Bradley told people at the scene that Ricker had shot him.”

Ricker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The 41-year-old was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and bond has been set at $500,000.

