ROSWELL, Ga. — A caller who claimed to be with the Fulton County Sheriff`s Office Warrant Division contacted a Roswell woman June 25 about missing a court date. The victim told police the callers identified themselves as Sergeant Wheeler and Captain Hix and said that because she missed a court date for federal jury duty, a warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was then told she had to pay $2,400 in a Moneypak card. She got the card and provided the number over the phone to the caller.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO