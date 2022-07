The concept of feel is ingrained in golfers from the first time we pick up a club and make solid contact, but what does feel actually mean, and how is it quantified?. Golf club feel can be measured in a number of different ways, the first being total weight, which is calculated by how much a club physically weighs when set on a standard scale, and swing weight, which uses a golf-specific scale to assign a value to how the golf club is balanced.

