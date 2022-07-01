ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, OR

NATIVE AMERICAN FLINT KNAPPING DEMONSTRATION SATURDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElkton Community Education Center will offer a demonstration on Native American Flint Knapping on Saturday. It will be...

kqennewsradio.com

kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ALUMNI MUSIC SHOWCASE JULY 14TH

Umpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts is presenting its first Alumni Music Showcase on Thursday July 14th in the Whipple Fine Arts building on the UCC campus. A release said the concert will feature former Umpqua Singers who are currently pursing professional careers in popular music. The first showcase will include Buddy Paprock, Cody Summers, Tristan Thomas, Juan Martinez and Stephen Metzig. Admission to this all ages event is $10 at the door. Students are admitted for free.
UMPQUA, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RIVERBEND LIVE! CONCERT SERIES BEGINS 26TH SEASON FRIDAY

The Riverbend Live! concert series is returning for its 26th season beginning Friday night. Taking place in Winston’s Riverbend Park, this year has expanded to six Friday nights. Concerts feature a variety of genres and will include Latin jazz, blues, soul, a youth theater production, cowboy poetry and western music, and a local artist showcase.
WINSTON, OR
Local
Oregon Society
City
Elkton, OR
klcc.org

Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week. Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CHIEF MONTE BRYAN RETIRES

Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City of Roseburg staff on Thursday, after over 27 years of service that encompasses both the police and fire departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April of last year has been a great learning experience, so retiring now after nearly three decades with the City is bittersweet.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Small Southern Oregon town to be home of state’s largest Tesla supercharger station

Tesla plans to build an enormous electric vehicle supercharger station off of Interstate 5 in Sutherlin, Oregon. With a population of just over 8,000, Sutherlin might not seem like the obvious choice for the largest supercharger station outside of California. “Other than this being the greatest small town in the...
kezi.com

New vaccine storefront at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health is opening up a vaccine storefront aimed at reducing barriers in the way of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The LCPH is opening the new vaccination site in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority. The clinic is located at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene, between Round One Bowling and the Regal Cinema. The clinic will offer all three COVID vaccines, including booster and pediatric doses. The clinic will only take walk-ins with no appointment or insurance necessary, and is free of charge.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOCAL FIRE OFFICIAL URGES FOURTH OF JULY SAFETY

A local fire official is urging residents to “keep it safe and legal” when using fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. Outgoing Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said, “The reality is fire danger is still very real”. Even though there has been recent rain, Bryan said, “…we’re still looking at drought conditions coming up and fuels have dried out very quickly. It can give people a false sense of security”.
ROSEBURG, OR
nachicago.com

Pollinator Haven: Create a Toxin-Free Yard for Critical Critters

Aimée Code has stopped trying to grow roses in her Eugene, Oregon, backyard, where the ground is too muddy for them to flourish. If we stick to plants that do well in our own region, they’ll be less susceptible to disease and pests, and we won’t need to use dangerous chemicals in our gardens, says the pesticide program director at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon. The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop. Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR WATERWAY

A transient was cited for littering within 100 yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:40 a.m. the 40-year old was contacted behind the Public Safety Center at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Trash was covering an area about twenty feet by twenty-five feet. The area where the man had his trash pile was about forty feet from the west bank of Deer Creek.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE

