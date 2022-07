MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at 4461 Borad Creek Cove.

Memphis Police officers responded just after 4:45 a.m.

The victim was found and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

