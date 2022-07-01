4th of July events and fireworks across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, we’ve put together a list of happenings across the Mid-South.
July 1, Olive Branch City Park
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Live music, food vendors, kids zone, and more
July 1-7, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Horn Lake
July 1-3 at AutoZone Park
Postgame fireworks
July 2, 6 p.m.
Face painting, vintage firetrucks, food vendors, entertainment, and more
July 2, H.W. Cox Park
Food vendors open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 2, Latimer Lakes Park
Gates open 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Kids zone, live music, food vendors
July 2-3, Graceland
Fireworks extravaganza, Elvis tribute concert, Gospel brunch
July 3, Liberty Park
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Live music, kids play area, local food trucks, fireworks
July 4, Peabody Elementary/Cooper Street
10 a.m.
July 4, Municipal Park
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Live music, games, food, and fireworks
July 4, Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center
Event begins at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Live music, car display, food trucks
July 4, Snowden Grove Park
Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Live music, food vendors, live DJ, kids zone
Cruise featuring the Independence Day Spectacular Fireworks Show.
Tickets include dinner.
Boarding Time: 7:30 p.m.
Departure: 8 p.m.
Return: 10 p.m.
Menu: Memphis-style pulled pork BBQ, spaghetti with meat sauce, baked beans, corn, cole slaw, buns, and dessert. Cash/credit bar available.
Riverside Drive is closed the July 4th. Parking will not be permitted on Riverside Drive.
