4th of July events and fireworks across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, we’ve put together a list of happenings across the Mid-South.

July 1, Olive Branch City Park

Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.

Live music, food vendors, kids zone, and more

July 1-7, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Horn Lake

July 1-3 at AutoZone Park

Postgame fireworks

July 2, 6 p.m.

Face painting, vintage firetrucks, food vendors, entertainment, and more

July 2, H.W. Cox Park

Food vendors open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 2, Latimer Lakes Park

Gates open 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Kids zone, live music, food vendors

July 2-3, Graceland

Fireworks extravaganza, Elvis tribute concert, Gospel brunch

July 3, Liberty Park

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Live music, kids play area, local food trucks, fireworks

July 4, Peabody Elementary/Cooper Street

10 a.m.

July 4, Municipal Park

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music, games, food, and fireworks

July 4, Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center

Event begins at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Live music, car display, food trucks

July 4, Snowden Grove Park

Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Live music, food vendors, live DJ, kids zone

Cruise featuring the Independence Day Spectacular Fireworks Show.

Tickets include dinner.

Boarding Time: 7:30 p.m.

Departure: 8 p.m.

Return: 10 p.m.

Menu: Memphis-style pulled pork BBQ, spaghetti with meat sauce, baked beans, corn, cole slaw, buns, and dessert. Cash/credit bar available.

Riverside Drive is closed the July 4th. Parking will not be permitted on Riverside Drive.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

