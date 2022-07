We’re trying to grow the game. We’re trying to spend more time with our families. We’re doing this for you. And the money. So please click and share. Now that we’ve got all of the talking points out of the way, too — the ones you’ve probably heard ad nauseum recently — let’s try to make sense of this weekend’s news that seemingly came out quicker than a hosel rocket. The PGA Tour, in Illinois, and LIV Golf, in Oregon, went head to head on American soil for the first time this week, and, among other nuggets, we heard comparisons to the Ryder Cup, we read a rumor of when future signings could happen and we watched bizarre vignettes. That’s a lot, so let’s begin.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO