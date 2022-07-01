Police pursuit ends in crash on UAH campus

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 24
theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11
June 27
theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW
June 28
theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135
June 30
theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000
Arrests
June 30
Checkon, William E; 79
public intoxicationresisting arrest
Holcomb, Harley S; 23
theft of property – 4th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
