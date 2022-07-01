Police pursuit ends in crash on UAH campus

COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- Andy Brown recently was named the new Collinsville Police Chief, after Rex Leath announced his retirement. Brown started his law enforcement career in 2009, serving in the reserve unit of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). He went to the police academy in 2012 and was hired as a part-time officer with the DCSO in 2012. In 2013, Brown was hired as a full-time officer with DCSO.

COLLINSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO