JULY 1, 2022 | The original founders of the Gwinnett Foundation must be smiling today, those still living, and those who have passed away, at the mounting size of its assets. When it started in 1985, the Foundation, now known as the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, had only $170,700 in assets at the end of its first year. Today its assets top $80 million. (See table below.)

