Woonsocket, RI

MUSEUM OF WORK AND CULTURE – WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Reception for Exhibits Exploring Latino Labor and Love in the Blackstone Valley. Museum of Work & Culture (42 S Main St, Woonsocket, RI 02895) Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates New Exhibits with Public Reception. Smithsonian Panel Exhibit and Collaborative Exhibit with RI Latino Arts Feature Stories of...

tripsavvy.com

LGBTQ Guide: Providence, Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is the nation's smallest state, its capital city of Providence packs a big, youthful punch in the culture, arts, progressiveness, and LGBTQ departments. PVD for short, Providence has given birth to the acclaimed (and sometimes risqué!) international queer arts publication Headmaster Magazine, from local co-founders/editors Matthew Lawrence and Jason Tranchida, while former area resident Liam Campbell dedicated an issue of his globetrotting photo-packed Elska "bookazine" to Providence's gay male denizens. The city is home to the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and Brown University, the latter alma mater to late VOGUE Magazine trailblazer Andre Leon Talley, pioneering trans electronic music composer Wendy Carlos, and lesbian super producer Christine Vachon and award-winning gay director Todd Haynes, whose collaborations include the Oscar-nominated films "Far From Heaven" and "Carol."
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
mybackyardnews.com

BLACKSTONE VALLEY TOURISM – THE FOURTH

Blackstone Valley loves to celebrate Independence Day, and we invite you to check out the Fourth of July festivities in our communities with fireworks, concerts, food trucks and of course, parades. Our region is home to one of the only remaining New England Independence Day traditions of hosting an “Ancient...
BLACKSTONE, MA
Woonsocket, RI
Washington State
Rhode Island State
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police department welcomes new chief

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Moments after taking the oath of office Monday, Matthew C. Moynihan said it was an honor to be named South Kingstown’s new chief of police. “Not only because it’s a great department, but very simply this is home,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I raised our family here, and built our first house just a short distance from the police station.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

DHL workers in Pawtucket striking for livable wages and healthcare

Rhode Island Workers at Northeast Transportation Services LCC in Pawtucket are striking to protect and expand their worker’s rights and benefits. Northeast Transportation maintains a DHL ServicePoint and does package deliveries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Northeast Transportation Services is owned and operated by Ron Lydick, who allowed the contract with his workers to expire in March. The workers, unionized under the Teamsters Local 251, have been on strike since June 22. At issue are livable wages, affordable healthcare and retirement benefits.
PAWTUCKET, RI
providencedailydose.com

School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

KELLEY LENNON SINGS

Please make reservations by calling 401-861-3850 and ask to be seated near the entertainment. We will be performing in their beautifully renovated outdoor space!. Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy a beautiful summer night of music).
JOHNSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIHS ARCHIVES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Historical Society continues its free Inside the Archives series on Tuesday, July 5, at noon, with a program highlighting documents from the American Revolution. Join Deputy Executive Director for Collections and Interpretation Richard Ring as he offers an examination of two types of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Motorcycle Group Given Special Permission to Race Through Big River Management Area

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — Within the Big River Management Area, the use of motorized vehicles is restricted, according to the area’s policies. But last month, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) allowed Rhody Rovers MC to host an enduro motorcycle race at the largest publicly owned land parcel in the state.
GoLocalProv

A New Hard Seltzer Has Arrived in RI — and Profits Help Support Kids and Dogs

A new beverage has arrived in Rhode Island — and it helps support some great causes. The Thirsty Beaver in Cranston and the Animal Rescue of New England teamed up on Thursday for the local lunch of Good Dogg Seltzer, and eight adorable, adoptable dogs were scooped up and taken to their new fur-ever homes.
WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI

