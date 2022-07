Breakfast, lunch, and catering spot opening three additional restaurants in metro Atlanta this year. July 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill will open three additional restaurants in the metro Atlanta area before the end of the year. The first of the three restaurants is set to open at the end of the summer in the northern part of Alpharetta. Located at 5665 Atlanta Highway in the Grasslands Crossing Shopping Center, the restaurant will be the third location owned by Eggs Up Grill’s former chief financial officer, turned franchise partner, Andy Wright, along with his wife, Penny.

