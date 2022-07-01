Does Missouri have an illegal immigrant problem?

Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November election as a result of a law signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson that caps a nearly two-decade-long push by Republicans for stricter voting requirements. The new Missouri election law also will open a two-week window for people to cast absentee ballots in person without needing to cite a reason why they can't vote on Election Day — a provision pushed by Democrats as a compromise for not attempting to block the photo ID requirement.The law will take effect Aug. 28, just a...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO