Does Missouri have an illegal immigrant problem?
How many illegal immigrants do you think are on the payroll in Missouri? St Louis State Rep....kwos.com
I have been in construction most of my life and in the last 25 years I have come across hundreds if not a thousand South American illegal immigrants and a few European immigrants that over stayed visas. it is a major problem and a drain on our communities.
yes and refugees! all of which makes it impossible for us citizens to get anything we need because the government is too busy protecting and supporting them!
yes and we are paying the price to they're getting food stamps government help loans housing but we want to make homeless people go to jail for sleeping how come they don't get that stuff
