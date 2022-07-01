ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Does Missouri have an illegal immigrant problem?

Cover picture for the articleHow many illegal immigrants do you think are on the payroll in Missouri? St Louis State Rep....

Jake Petty
2d ago

I have been in construction most of my life and in the last 25 years I have come across hundreds if not a thousand South American illegal immigrants and a few European immigrants that over stayed visas. it is a major problem and a drain on our communities.

Charce Dunn
1d ago

yes and refugees! all of which makes it impossible for us citizens to get anything we need because the government is too busy protecting and supporting them!

Mark Ford
14h ago

yes and we are paying the price to they're getting food stamps government help loans housing but we want to make homeless people go to jail for sleeping how come they don't get that stuff

The Associated Press

Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed a one-time, limited tax refund and instead called on state lawmakers to pass a widespread income tax cut. Parson proposed a special legislative session focused on cutting Missouri’s individual income tax rate, which is 5.4% for...
The Independent

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November election as a result of a law signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson that caps a nearly two-decade-long push by Republicans for stricter voting requirements. The new Missouri election law also will open a two-week window for people to cast absentee ballots in person without needing to cite a reason why they can't vote on Election Day — a provision pushed by Democrats as a compromise for not attempting to block the photo ID requirement.The law will take effect Aug. 28, just a...
Missouri Independent

Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will sign a wide-ranging elections bill on Wednesday that would require voters to present government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot.  The bill includes a litany of election law changes, ranging from prohibiting touch-screen voting machines to requiring election authorities to conduct cybersecurity reviews. It also will do away […] The post Gov. Parson to sign sweeping elections bill enacting new voter ID rule in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Associated Press

Parson signs $48B Missouri budget, cuts tax refund program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved most of a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million lawmakers had set aside for tax refunds. The budget outlines spending on state programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Friday. Notably, Parson...
Missouri Independent

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.  It […] The post New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas Reflector

Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access

A group of Democratic governors urged President Joe Biden on Friday to use federal facilities to provide access to abortions, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade last week. In a video conference with nine governors, including Kate Brown of Oregon, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico […] The post Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall

Iowa lawmakers joined this week in focusing attention on illegal immigration and the southern border, while also advocating for disaster aid, Farm Bill updates and a proposal to control prescription drug prices. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks proposed a resolution to direct the federal government to hand over materials for constructing the southern border wall to states […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country

For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.  Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.  “We’re on the cutting […] The post Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?

What's the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?. It is known that 71% of the world is water, with oceans occupying 96.5%, while rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes occupy the remaining 3.5%. As a result, building bridges across different water bodies to connect two or more locations became necessary to reduce risks, increase livelihoods, and ease movement. Before we take you any further, let’s have a snippet of this great river, the Mississippi River.
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license

Citing an “immediate danger” to the public, state licensing officials have issued an emergency order restricting a Fort Dodge pharmacy’s ability to compound certain drugs for customers. According to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Daniel Pharmacy of 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, has “had ample time to comply with applicable standards for compounding with hazardous […] The post Citing ‘immediate danger,’ state places restrictions on pharmacy’s license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CJ Coombs

The replicas of the Statue of Liberty in Missouri and other states are also known as the Little Sisters of Liberty

Replica of the Statue of Liberty, Butler, Bates County, Missouri.Photographer: William Fischer, Jr. (Apr. 2016), HMdb.org. The above replica of the Statue of Liberty is in Butler, Missouri in front of Butler Elementary School. It was erected in 1951 by the Boy Scouts of America. There are others in Missouri including locations not far from where I live.
