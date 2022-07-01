ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reacts to USC and UCLA's realignment announcement to the Big Ten

By John Williams
Much like it did a year ago when Oklahoma and Texas shocked the sports world with the revelation that they were heading to the SEC, the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins provoked a similar firestorm on Thursday.

Heading to the Big Ten are the two West Coast powers, providing the latest reshaping of the college football landscape. It appears that the arms race for 20-team super conferences is on between the SEC and the Big 10 and the latter just launched the latest salvo.

Left scrambling in this is the Pac-12, who lost two of its highest-profile members in one of the biggest media markets in the country. And it doesn’t sound like they’re done hemorrhaging teams. Oregon and Washington may be on the way to the Big Ten as well. Even if those two stay, the Pac-12 has certainly taken a hit in the media sector and with few clear options of how to replace their departing members. That conference may not have long in the college football world.

The Big 12’s response, according to Brett McMurphy, may be to add the Arizona schools, bring back Colorado and add the 2021 Pac-12 champion Utah to its ranks to get to 16. As that conference looks to take advantage of the Pac-12’s current instability, the conference needs to be careful not to lose any of its members to the Big Ten or the SEC in their race for 20-team super conference supremacy.

Left out of the discussion a year ago, Oklahoma State could be a natural option to add to the SEC’s ranks in response to the Big Ten’s move as would Florida State, Miami and Clemson.

There’s no telling where this is heading. We haven’t even begun to see what college football is going to look like for the next decade.

While we wait for further developments to play out, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions to USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, including some fantastic roasts of Lincoln Riley.

Comments / 0

 

thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
REPORT: Big Ten's wish list for conference expansion includes ND, Oregon, Stanford, UNC

The Big Ten reportedly has its sights set on four additional teams for expansion — two from the Pac-12, Notre Dame and a surprising team from the ACC. Jeff Ermann of 247Sports tweeted on Monday that the Big Ten is still looking to add to the league, with four particular teams on its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina. This, of course, was considered the league’s wish list and doesn’t guarantee it will make a move for those programs. At least it shows what the Big Ten is thinking for expansion.
The Spun

Ohio State Athletic Director Has Message For Notre Dame

After adding USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, the Big Ten Conference is hoping to add a prized school that's much closer to their home base: Notre Dame. One person who is a strong voice in advocating for Notre Dame's admission into the Big Ten is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, a Notre Dame alum.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
