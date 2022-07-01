Be prepared for Fourth of July weekend flight delays and cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday weekend is shaping up to be a challenging one.
A few flights have already been delayed at Orlando International Airport on Friday morning.
Be prepared if you’re flying out for the Fourth of July weekend, because you may run into a problem.
We’ve recently seen massive flight cancellations. Airlines have been unreliable lately.
They don’t have enough staff members and are struggling to keep up with passenger demand.
A traveler told Channel 9 that she is bracing for issues.
“I do have concerns but at the same time, I am expecting the worst and just hoping for the best,” said Sheila LaLonde-Brewington.
LaLonde-Brewington’s connecting flight was delayed to Orlando.
A travel expert said it is best to pay extra for a direct flight.
