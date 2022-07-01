ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be prepared for Fourth of July weekend flight delays and cancellations

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday weekend is shaping up to be a challenging one.

A few flights have already been delayed at Orlando International Airport on Friday morning.

Be prepared if you’re flying out for the Fourth of July weekend, because you may run into a problem.

We’ve recently seen massive flight cancellations. Airlines have been unreliable lately.

They don’t have enough staff members and are struggling to keep up with passenger demand.

A traveler told Channel 9 that she is bracing for issues.

“I do have concerns but at the same time, I am expecting the worst and just hoping for the best,” said Sheila LaLonde-Brewington.

LaLonde-Brewington’s connecting flight was delayed to Orlando.

A travel expert said it is best to pay extra for a direct flight.

