Religion briefs: Berean Church holds summer evangelism series

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Celebrate the 4th of July at the most patriotic place in Baton Rouge, the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum. The USS Kidd DD 661 Destroyer was named after Navy Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd and launched in 1943. The museum is hosting a VIP Independence Day event “Patriots and Pirates”. Ticket holders can tour the museum and walk aboard the ship to experience the most unique viewing spot to watch the fireworks over the Mississippi River at 9pm. There will be food and beverages included with your VIP ticket. There will also be a most anticipated performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band. Both the jazz band and the rock band will perform on the levee stage. This event begins at 5pm. Tickets are $50 per person.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO