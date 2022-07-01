ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Religion briefs: Berean Church holds summer evangelism series

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., begins its summer evangelism series from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The meetings will continue from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily (except on Mondays and Thursdays) and will end Saturday,...

brproud.com

Pointe Coupee church to hold free event for adults in late July

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Catholic Church in Pointe Coupee Parish is bringing back an event for adults in the community. St. Mary of False River’s Supper and Substance event is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. The free event will have food and drinks along with free childcare. David Dawson, a radio personality, and his wife will give a talk focused on marriage and family life.
inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
wgno.com

‘Family Night’ returns to Greater BR Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Families looking to spend quality time together while giving back to the community are invited to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for the perfect opportunity to do both. The food bank will once again be hosting its ‘Family Night’ sessions this summer. Families...
theadvocate.com

Community: CASA welcomes new volunteer class

Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association welcomes 15 individuals who were sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover on June 17. Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of a child. The new advocates were sworn in after a 32-hour training...
theadvocate.com

July 4 band concert and an artist-in-residence at LSU Vet School: the area arts and cultural scene

The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform its Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The band will be performing such marches as “National Emblem” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever," along with patriotic favorites “America, The Beautiful," “God Bless the USA,” and a medley of other traditional tunes from Americana. Admission is free. For more information, visit brcb.org.
brproud.com

BRCC, Shiloh Baptist Church, Mayor’s Office create new education plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, July 5, Baton Rouge Community College and the Mayor’s Office will announce the release of a new initiative for students. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Reverend Fred Smith of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will attend a press conference with BRCC to announce an educational initiative at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
macaronikid.com

New Iberia Haunts: A Paranormal Experience

Are you curious about the things that go bump in the night? If you are, then you are probably tuning in this week for Part Two of my series on the local haunts of New Iberia, to find out what happened during our investigation last week at The Sliman Theater with Louisiana Spirits.
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
theadvocate.com

Smiley: And if she mentions 'bourre,' run!

Dear Smiley: A former student of mine, a very bright young lady, Anita Mayeaux, came from a family of card sharks. She knew poker hands and card values before she started kindergarten. The first day of school, her kindergarten teacher wanted to see how smart her students were, so she...
brproud.com

Jaguar Nation says goodbye to President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton’s time at Southern University was celebrated on Thursday. Dr. Ray L Belton, served the institution for more than 35 years and Thursday was Belton’s last official day as President-Chancellor. President Belton says, “I always enjoy the opportunity to...
brproud.com

New Roads mayor invites residents to Sunday Fourth of July celebration

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes invites residents to celebrate Independence Day on False River. The city will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 3 on Morrison Parkway along False River. Events begin at 12 p.m. There will be plenty of entertainment available such as live music, a boat parade, hot air balloon rides and fireworks. Admission is free to the public.
MyArkLaMiss

Summertime snacks that promote kidney health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Maintaining personal health and wellness can easily take a backseat to life’s daily juggling act of attempting to balance career, family, and social/community responsibilities. Fortunately, small tweaks to daily eating habits can trigger significant improvements to health.  For example, using the summertime to start eating cool and refreshing foods that […]
thelouisianaweekend.com

Celebrate 4th of July on the USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Celebrate the 4th of July at the most patriotic place in Baton Rouge, the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum. The USS Kidd DD 661 Destroyer was named after Navy Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd and launched in 1943. The museum is hosting a VIP Independence Day event “Patriots and Pirates”. Ticket holders can tour the museum and walk aboard the ship to experience the most unique viewing spot to watch the fireworks over the Mississippi River at 9pm. There will be food and beverages included with your VIP ticket. There will also be a most anticipated performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band. Both the jazz band and the rock band will perform on the levee stage. This event begins at 5pm. Tickets are $50 per person.
