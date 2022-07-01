Peak Tornado Season Is Ending, But Iowans Shouldn’t Let Down Their Guard

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two rounds of thunderstorms are forecast for Monday. Northeast Iowa is under a slight risk for severe weather, and the rest of the state except for extreme Southwest Iowa are under a marginal risk. Forecasters say round one will move across the state in the morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce hail or damaging winds. The storms are forecast to redevelop in the afternoon, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main hazards. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible. The National Weather Service says the morning storms will determine where afternoon storms develop. Heat will also increase with heat indices over 100 on both Monday and Tuesday. Even without severe storms, lightning will pose a risk to outdoor events.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO