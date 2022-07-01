Governor Parson Signs Record State Budget and Vetoes Some Items

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (Missourinet) Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The A-G’s office warns in a news release that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a special session will be called for the purpose of providing permanent tax relief and extend a sunset on agricultural tax credits. Governor Parson called for the special session during a media conference. During that conference, the governor also announced vetoes of House Bills 2090 and 1720.
(MISSOURINET) – Patients within Missouri’s hospitals, medical clinics and hospice care centers will have greater access to visits from their loved ones. Governor Mike Parson has signed a bill into law that is in response to healthcare lockdowns during the pandemic. It requires these businesses to allow patients...
(MISSOURINET) – After six years on the job, Missouri Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan is switching gears. She steps down today to take on a new role – executive vice president of Missouri State University in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Mulligan says she is proud...
It’s been a difficult week for folks in parts of North Missouri. As most have seen or heard by now, the Amtrak Southwest Chief train was in the middle of its regular cross-country route on Monday, that typically stops in Kansas City and La Plata before heading on to Chicago, when it tragically struck a truck and derailed near Mendon, MO in Chariton County.
(Radio Iowa) Peak tornado season in Iowa usually runs from early April through the end of June, and even though this is the final day of the season, Iowans are warned to stay vigilant. Meteorologist Mike Fowl, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says it was a busy season, to a degree.
A Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:32 Thursday afternoon on I-29, just north of U.S. 36, as a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Gerald D. Smock Jr. headed northbound. Troopers say his motorcycle’s brakes...
