Governor Parson Signs Record State Budget and Vetoes Some Items

It’s been a difficult week for folks in parts of North Missouri. As most have seen or heard by now, the Amtrak Southwest Chief train was in the middle of its regular cross-country route on Monday, that typically stops in Kansas City and La Plata before heading on to Chicago, when it tragically struck a truck and derailed near Mendon, MO in Chariton County.

CHARITON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO