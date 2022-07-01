Stranger Things production company sets next sci-fi project at Netflix

Stranger Things production company 21 Laps is making another sci-fi project with Netflix. Shawn Levy, who has directed multiple episodes of Stranger Things, will be executive producing, and the series will star Eternals ' Gemma Chan.

Per The Hollywood Reporter , 21 Laps will be adapting the upcoming novel The Moon Represents My Heart – Pim Wangtechawat's debut – into a limited series at the streamer. Chan will also executive produce along with Josh Barry, and the production companies' Senior Vice President Emily Morris is said to have brought the book to the streamer, which was optioned "in a competitive situation."

The novel focuses on a British-Chinese family who can time travel – when the parents go missing, the children look for them through time as they grow into adults themselves. The book will be published in the UK next year.

Levy recently directed The Adam Project for Netflix, which also features time travel. Ryan Reynolds stars as the grown-up version of his character Adam, while Walker Scobell plays the young version, and Mark Ruffalo is their late father. Levy also directed episodes of Stranger Things season 4 , which is streaming now, and he will soon be helming Deadpool 3, again starring Reynolds. There's no word on who'll be directing the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Chan, meanwhile, has roles in Extrapolations for Apple TV Plus and Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is streaming now, closing the fourth installment in the hit series with two supersized episodes . It's unclear when the adaptation of The Moon Represents My Heart is expected to land on Netflix – but in the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.

