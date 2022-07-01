Traffic Deaths in Missouri Down Seven Percent in 2022

Multiple counties on either side of the Missouri River are listed as abnormally dry in this week’s drought monitor map. The map was updated Thursday, June 30, 2022, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of the state is described as abnormally dry which is the initial stage of drought. That’s an increase from last week when it was 29%. The new map shows nine percent of Missouri, an area in the southeast, to be moderately dry.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO