ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Traffic Deaths in Missouri Down Seven Percent in 2022

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Transportation...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July counting period started Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway patrol's annual Fourth of July Counting period starts on Friday at 6 p.m. and will run until 11:59 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The counting period is a way for the departments to track traffic trends on the busy holiday weekend. "So it gives us an idea The post Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July counting period started Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
ksmu.org

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com

Drought conditions continue to expand across Missouri

Multiple counties on either side of the Missouri River are listed as abnormally dry in this week’s drought monitor map. The map was updated Thursday, June 30, 2022, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of the state is described as abnormally dry which is the initial stage of drought. That’s an increase from last week when it was 29%. The new map shows nine percent of Missouri, an area in the southeast, to be moderately dry.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Attorney General’s traffic stops report raises questions

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has released their report on traffic stops in Missouri in 2021, showing overall statewide Black drivers are stopped more than any other race. In our area, data shows a disproportionate amount of White drivers being stopped by police in the city of Branson. Stone...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Missouri

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
MISSOURI STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
wnax.com

Big Impact from the Missouri National Recreational River

A new report from the National Park Service shows more visitors to the Missouri National Recreational River are having a big economic impact. The report says over one hundred forty thousand visitors in 2021 spent almost seven million dollars in the area. Rec River Superintendent Curt Dimmick says they do...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy