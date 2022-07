CHICAGO -- After being forced to watch the Red Sox lose two out of three to the Blue Jays because he wasn’t allowed into Canada, Jarren Duran has decided to get vaccinated. The Boston outfielder, who had previously chosen to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, said Friday at Wrigley Field that missing the series against the Blue Jays caused him to re-consider his stance on vaccination. Duran plans to get his shots and will be available when the Red Sox return to Toronto for their penultimate series of the regular season from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO