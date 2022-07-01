Iowans Are Asked To Attend Funeral For WWII Veteran With Only One Relative

(Shenandoah, IA) — Iowans are encouraged to attend next week’s funeral for a World War Two veteran who’s only living relative is on the East Coast. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah died June Second at age 98. Bell’s only relative is a nephew in Warwick, Rhode Island, so Iowa Funeral Directors Association manager Taylor Teags wants as many people as possible at Bell’s funeral. Bell was drafted into the Army in 1943, earned his pilot’s wings and an officer’s commission in 1944, and trained pilots in the A-20 and A-26 light bombers. The graveside service for Bell will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Eleven A-M on July Eighth and will include military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.