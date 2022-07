PORT ST. LUCIE- Rescuers were called to the 10000 block of Tradition Parkway on Thursday in response to a person trapped in a trench beneath a pipe at around 5:00 PM. The Special Operations Team from the St. Lucie County Fire District worked extensively to free the victim who was then transported by Air Rescue to an area trauma center.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO