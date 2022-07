Free Agent frenzy has a special feel to it this summer with so many high-end players potentially swapping teams, among other exciting variables. The coaching carousel is in full swing, the draft is a week away, and the rumor mill has not stopped since the Avalanche hoisted the Stanley Cup. This summer could usher in a new era in which several teams fall, while several others can take big leaps forward, as long as the right moves are made. The New Jersey Devils are poised to make several big-time improvements to their team, all they need to do is act swiftly.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO