SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms will move across Michiana during the morning. A few storms could contain strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. By 8am most of the storms will move out of the area. A few isolated storms will linger in portions of Michiana through the late morning as clouds begin to clear. Temperatures will rise during the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s likely. Humidity will remain high and a heat index in the low 90s is possible during the afternoon. High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO