The U.S. Forest Service has determined that staff members failed to account for climate change and drought during a controlled burn in New Mexico this spring that quickly got out of control. Instead of clearing away decades of built-up forest fuel to help preempt disastrous wildfires, the burn exploded into a massive blaze, the largest ever recorded in New Mexico. It is still burning. Now NPR has learned the Government Accountability Office has launched an investigation into the agency's use of controlled burns, as NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO