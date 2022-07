The officer was "ambushed" and shot as he stepped off an elevator while answering a call of a domestic disturbance in Little Italy, the city’s top cop said. The officer was driven to Stroger Hospital, about a mile away, by a police officer from the University of Illinois at Chicago who had also responded to the scene, according to Police Supt. David Brown. He suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and was undergoing surgery, but was alert and talking, Brown said. Police said his condition was "serious but stable." Officers had been sent to the 1300 block of West Taylor Street for a domestic call around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher told them that a 911 caller’s "daughter is texting her that the live-in boyfriend beat her up. The offender is known to carry a gun." The officers were getting out of an elevator when a gunman opened fire and hit one of them, police said. The officers did not return fire but went back to the ground floor, where the UIC officer drove the wounded officer to Stroger. He is a 15-year veteran of the force.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO