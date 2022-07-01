Oxford Biomedica Inks New Three Year Deal To Make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen major success with its COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with BioNTech SE (BNTX). The company anticipates $32 billion in revenues from the vaccine for all of 2022. But as the Omicron variant of the virus has spread globally in recent months, studies have shown that protection against the disease wanes over time. Now, Pfizer has announced this week positive data regarding safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates that have been adapted to protect primarily against the Omicron BA.1 variant. These candidates would be given as a fourth booster if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address ongoing Omicron surges. In the process, this could further boost Pfizer's sales from an expanding number of treatments related to COVID-19.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO