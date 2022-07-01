ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Several police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YO0i_0gRstb4200

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV that a suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly,” without providing further details.

Earlier, Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant on Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy