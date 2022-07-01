Charles Henry Pacha

The Class 1A baseball postseason journey starts Saturday for a pair of KCII area schools at Highland High School. In game one of a playoff doubleheader, Hillcrest Academy will face off with the Grand View Christian Thunder. The Ravens enter play at 11-10 on the year following a walk-off win over Danville 15-12 in Kalona Thursday, on the strength of a Jace Rempel three-run homer. The Ravens finished 9-5 in the Superconference North Division, in third place and are hitting .244 as a team with Luke Schrock at .378 with 31 total hits and 27 runs scored. Rempel has a team best 21 driven in. On the mound, Hillcrest holds a 4.33 ERA with Seth Ours and Luke Schrock a combined 6-4 in 66 innings with a 3.15 ERA. Rempel is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 0.89 mark. Grand View Christian is 6-9 this year. The Thunder are based in Des Moines and not listed in a conference, and are in just their third season as a program. Thursday they downed Central Decatur 6-5. On the year, they are hitting .214 with Austin Jordan at .400 with 16 hits and 12 runs scored. Grand View has a 5.53 ERA overall with Jordan at 3.21 with a 2-3 record. Tate Moulton is 3-3 on the year. These two teams have never met.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO