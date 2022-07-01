ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Charles Henry Pacha

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Funeral Mass for 90-year-old Charles Henry Pacha of Washington will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
kciiradio.com

D. Norman Boshart

Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts

Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman to Celebrate Independence Day

The Wellman Community Club is ready to celebrate the USA’s birthday on July 4. The activities kick off Monday morning in Downtown Wellman at 9:30 with the Kiddie Parade followed by the Main Parade at 10. Immediately following the Main Parade activities will begin at North park. Bingo, inflatables,...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Meeting to Be Held for 4-H Garden Project Members

Members of the 4-H Garden Project or those who are interested in exhibiting their gardening skills at the Washington County Fair are encouraged to attend a meeting on July 6th which will discuss how to prepare garden produce and flowers for the fair. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 6:00 pm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Washington, IA
City
Brighton, IA
State
Washington State
kciiradio.com

Police Chief Lester Reminds Residents of Fireworks Ordinance

Washington residents can buy fireworks from the local pop-up vendors around town, but they will need to find a different location to set them off. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester explains the restrictions. “You cannot use fireworks. We get asked about that a lot, but in the city of Washington,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Council Set for Tuesday Meeting

The Riverside City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday. The agenda focuses on Axiom Projects updates including the Third Street project and wastewater plant repairs. They’ll also review a rezoning request, and hear reports from the City Administrator regarding a design of city council chambers and use of the City Attorney. The meeting is scheduled for 6p.m. July 5th in Council chambers on Greene Street.
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Cabrini Church
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Huskies Start Playoff Road in Riverside

The Class 1A baseball postseason journey starts Saturday for a pair of KCII area schools at Highland High School. In game one of a playoff doubleheader, Hillcrest Academy will face off with the Grand View Christian Thunder. The Ravens enter play at 11-10 on the year following a walk-off win over Danville 15-12 in Kalona Thursday, on the strength of a Jace Rempel three-run homer. The Ravens finished 9-5 in the Superconference North Division, in third place and are hitting .244 as a team with Luke Schrock at .378 with 31 total hits and 27 runs scored. Rempel has a team best 21 driven in. On the mound, Hillcrest holds a 4.33 ERA with Seth Ours and Luke Schrock a combined 6-4 in 66 innings with a 3.15 ERA. Rempel is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 0.89 mark. Grand View Christian is 6-9 this year. The Thunder are based in Des Moines and not listed in a conference, and are in just their third season as a program. Thursday they downed Central Decatur 6-5. On the year, they are hitting .214 with Austin Jordan at .400 with 16 hits and 12 runs scored. Grand View has a 5.53 ERA overall with Jordan at 3.21 with a 2-3 record. Tate Moulton is 3-3 on the year. These two teams have never met.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Workshop Held for Possible Traffic Changes

At the June 21st City Council meeting, a workshop was held to discuss possible parking and street regulations changes. Most of the discussed potential changes centered on removing parking spaces from downtown or marking areas as no parking zones. However, the first two items that were discussed related to the installation of new stop signs.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Baseball Squads Open Postseason

Several area baseball teams put their season on the line tonight when they start up their playoff run with the start of district play. Outside of Highland hosting Montezuma and Hillcrest Academy going against Grand View Christian in games that can be heard on KCII, four other teams will also be in action. In Class 1A District 6 the Lions of Lone Tree will try to improve their 7-13 mark when they travel to face Pekin. The Panthers are 9-12 and swept a pair of regular season meetings by 13-1 and 4-2 scores. In the bottom half of the bracket Keota will try to improve their 16-5 mark by hosting Danville (3-14). Sigourney will also be at home with the Savages (17-5) set to welcome non-conference foe Moulton-Udell (0-19). In class 2A District 10 the Wolves of Winfield-Mt. Union/Columbus (2-18) will hit the road to West Liberty. Mid-Prairie (15-10) will start their postseason on Tuesday in Mediapolis against the winner of Cardinal (16-7) and Central Lee (9-12). Washington will start up their class 3A playoffs on Friday in Eldridge against No. 1 Davenport Assumption (26-6).
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Road Detour Has Ended

The detour that started back in April on W55 (Wayland Road) between Highway 78 and 320th Street has ended. Box culvert replacement and shoulder widening are now completed. The asphalt contractor was able to do the widening needed and to get the first lift of asphalt down. Drivers should note there are no pavement markings at this time.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
khqa.com

Two in Ft. Madison facing drug, child endangerment charges

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A man and woman from Fort Madison are facing drug related charges and a child endangerment charge. Jerry Beames, 54, and Sherri Beames, 38, were arrested on Thursday in the 1700 block of 35th St. in Fort Madison following the execution of a search warrant at the home by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

Juvenile hurt in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:34 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. Officers located a male juvenile at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

New Housing Development Could Lead to Huge Financial Impact

A new housing development is about to get underway in Washington off Wayland Road near the Washington Golf and Country Club. Jeff Hazelett, a member of the Elliott Realty Group, hopes the infrastructure can start being put in place by the beginning of August. This new subdivision would have 31 lots where new single-family homes along with some duplexes would be built.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Extension Office to Offer Babysitting Basics Course

The Washington County Extension Office is accepting applications for the Babysitting Basics Course for children who have completed 5th grade and above. The cost of this four-day course will be $30, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible because classes are limited to 25 participants. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A young child suffered gunshot wounds in a Sunday afternoon incident, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:19 p.m., the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers located the 3-year-old child who had been shot.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy